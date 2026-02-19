The Seattle Seahawks are likely still enjoying the afterglow of their triumph in the Super Bowl, yet wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is already thinking about his future.

Shaheed will be a free agent in March, just weeks after helping the Seahawks beat the New England Patriots for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. He earned his first ring after Seattle acquired him in a midseason trade with the New Orleans Saints.

The 27-year-old Shaheed will garner a lot of interest in the market, but he clearly stated that he “absolutely” wants to re-sign with the Seahawks.

“Conversations are definitely going to be heating up towards March. But you know, I would love to come back. I loved my experience here, I'm loving the Pacific Northwest, and obviously, the organization is second to none,” said Shaheed in a report from nfl.com's Eric Edholm.

“I kind of want to run it back. We just won the Super Bowl, so, you know, why not?”

The two-time Pro Bowler was an extra deep threat for the Seahawks. His blazing speed and playmaking ability helped stabilize the team's offense, while also providing poise in critical situations.

Upon his arrival, questions lingered about his fit with Seattle and whether he could carve out a consistent role. Shaheed, however, quickly showed that he was a reliable addition, even though he saw fewer targets compared to his run with the Saints.

“The goal for me is just to continue to win. Now that I've got a taste of a Super Bowl championship, I'm gonna continue to work towards that every year,” added Shaheed.

In nine games with the Seahawks, he logged 15 receptions for 188 yards. He also had seven rushes for a career-best 64 yards.