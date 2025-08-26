The Seattle Seahawks made a difficult roster move by waiving safety Jerrick Reed II. Reed was a standout special teams contributor who was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie team in 2023. The decision underscores how quickly the league can change for young players. Especially those battling injury concerns and Seattle's crowded depth charts.

Reed, a sixth-round pick out of New Mexico in 2023, quickly made his presence felt as a rookie. He became one of the league’s most effective coverage players on punts and kicks. He logged 157 special teams snaps and led the Seahawks with 11 tackles in the third phase before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. That performance made him a fan favorite and one of the few bright spots for Seattle’s struggling special teams units.

The setback for Reed was timing. He returned from injury this summer but faced an uphill climb in a safety room that added second-round pick Nick Emmanwori and free agent D’Anthony Bell. With Julian Love and Coby Bryant also locked into roles, there was little roster space left for Reed despite his proven value. Seattle, needing to trim to 53 players, chose depth elsewhere.

The Seahawks had to move on from Jerrick Reed II

The timing of the move highlights the difficult balance general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald face as they trim the roster to 53 players. Seattle has traditionally kept only four safeties, and with other position groups demanding extra spots, Reed became the odd man out.

His release is not about ability. Reed plays fast, tackles well in space, and consistently impacts games on special teams. But with injuries limiting him to just five appearances in his second season and with added competition in the secondary, his opportunity in Seattle narrowed.

For the Seahawks, the decision reflects the reality of tough roster math as they continue shaping their team for the season ahead. For Reed, it closes one chapter after a promising start and leaves the door open for another chance elsewhere in the league.