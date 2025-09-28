On Sunday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 3-1 on the young 2025 NFL season with a win over the Minnesota Vikings in a game that was played in Ireland. The Steelers won this game by a score of 24-21, hanging on for dear life in the end as the Vikings tried to put together a game-tying or winning drive with under two minutes to go.

The reason that the Vikings had the ball to begin with in that situation was the decision of Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin to punt the ball with a minute and 25 seconds left on the clock in a fourth and one situation on Minnesota's side of the field. Had the Steelers gone for it on fourth down and converted, they would have been able to put the game on ice.

Instead, they kicked the ball down the field and it ended up going into the end zone for a touchback.

One person who couldn't believe what he was seeing was former Carolina Panthers star and color commentator Greg Olsen, who berated Tomlin in the booth for his decision.

“It's a no-brainer! You get a half a yard and the Minnesota Vikings never possess the ball ever again,” said Olsen, per Awful Announcing on X, formerly Twitter. “…You've been good all day with Kenneth Gainwell running the ball behind this offensive line and the big tackles… I don't get it.”

Thankfully for the Steelers, their defense was able to get a stop on the ensuing possession and Olsen's concerns didn't end up costing them the game.

Now, the Steelers sit with a solid record of 3-1, having not looked remotely elite at any stretch of this season but still finding ways to churn out victories as they have done so often under Tomlin.

The Steelers now have a bye week before they next take the field against the Cleveland Browns.