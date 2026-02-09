The Seattle Seahawks started Sunday's Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots off on the right foot. After receiving the opening kickoff, the NFC champions marched down the field, getting into the Patriots' red zone before New England's defense held firm. Seattle kicker Jason Myers nailed a 33-yard field goal to give the Hawks the first points of Super Bowl LX. The NFL's official X, formerly Twitter, account shared the successful conversion.

The Seahawks scored again on another Myers field goal, this time from 39 yards, to double their early lead to 6-0. Super Bowl LX has been a defensive struggle so far, as both sides have done a good job at limiting the opposing offensive attacks. Of course, both defenses are a big reason why each team has made it to the biggest game of the season. Can Myers continue his perfect form in the effort to lift Seattle to their second Lombardi Trophy?

Seahawks look to avenge Super Bowl XLIX loss to Patriots Sunday evening

While many might not want to see a defensive struggle in the Super Bowl, both the Seahawks and Patriots have shown the ability to win dirty. After all, New England's 10-7 triumph over the Denver Broncos in the AFC title game was certainly a defensive matchup. While Seattle's playoff run so far has shown that the offense can be potent, the Pats have kept Sunday's matchup close despite a quiet offense.

If this trend continues, the Patriots' unlikely Super Bowl return could end in disappointment. The Seahawks offense has shown it can move the ball, despite New England's strong play in the red zone. Myers' leg could continue to provide the difference between the two teams. A Pats comeback could potentially put a shot at the Lombardi Trophy on Myers' shoulders. If the veteran kicker continues his excellent play, then the Hawks will be in great hands.