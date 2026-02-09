The Seattle Seahawks end the first quarter of Super Bowl LX with a 3-0 lead over the New England Patriots. Kicker Jason Myers recorded the first points of the game on Seattle's opening drive. As it turns out, his score may just be a bad omen for New England.

A wild stat about the Seahawks this season reveals that the club is 11-0 when they score on their opening drive, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Seattle is also the only team to go undefeated after scoring on their first possession.

“The Seahawks are a perfect 11-0 (including playoffs) in games in which they've scored on their first possession. They're the only team to have a perfect record on first possession this season, and they lead the league [with] a 42-point scoring margin on opening drives.”

Myers, who is 34 years old, has been the Seahawks' kicker since 2019. He ended the 2025-26 regular season with an 85.4% field goal percentage, while also hitting 100.0% of his extra-point attempts. Jason Myers led the league this season in field goal attempts with 48.

He's been one of the most consistent kickers in the league for several years now, and that continues to be the case in Super Bowl LX. However, the Seahawks want to put up touchdowns, as Myers is the only player putting points up on the board so far. But his reliability is playing a key part in Seattle's play on Sunday.

The Seahawks entered the Super Bowl with the No. 7-ranked offense and the No. 6-ranked defense. The first two quarters have been all defense, though. For both teams.