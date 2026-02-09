With Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, the game is off to an already controversial start with a play that has the football world abuzz. A play from Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold to wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been questioned as to whether the call should have been overruled.

With over 13 minutes left in the first quarter, in Seattle's first offensive drive, Darnold completed a 23-yard pass to Kupp on the left sideline at the 17-yard line in New England's territory.

Sam Darnold finds Cooper Kupp for a 23-yard reception as the Seahawks get into the red zone 🔥pic.twitter.com/GwgbS91W4J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026

However, some are questioning if it was really a catch, like Ari Meirov did on social media, pointing out Kupp's possession of the ball mixed with him having two feet in bounds.

“Was this a catch by Cooper Kupp?” Meirov asked on X, formerly Twitter.

Was this a catch by Cooper Kupp? pic.twitter.com/EmOPWge7jW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2026

Article Continues Below

Either way, it was ruled a catch by the referees that led to the first points on the board, which was a 33-yard field goal made by Jacob Myers. It is not the first time Kupp has been in the Super Bowl, having been to the big game two times with the Los Angeles Rams.

Now he's with the Seahawks, who had to defeat his former team in Los Angeles in the NFC championship game, but Kupp's role on the team has differed since the last time he was in the Super Bowl with the Rams.

Like in his final few years with Los Angeles, he is acting as part of a one-two punch with superstar receiver Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba, like he was doing with Puka Nacua. In his first season with the team, he caught 47 passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns, all of which rank among career-lows.

It remains to be seen if he wins another Super Bowl.