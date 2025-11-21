There’s good news on the injury front as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may get Chris Godwin back, along with standout running back Bucky Irving. And here are the bold predictions for their Week 12 Sunday Night Football clash with the Rams.

The Buccaneers enter with a record of 6-4, coming off a tough loss to the Bills. Meanwhile, the Rams are riding high after a tight win over the Seahawks moved them to 8-2. It should be a dandy matchup.

QB Baker Mayfield hits 280-yard mark passing

First and foremost, Mayfield will want to make a good showing against an organization he said changed his career, according to the Buccaneers’ YouTube page via CBS Sports.

“There is no way for me to sugarcoat it — it was pivotal in my career and in my journey,” Mayfield said. “I've told you guys that it helped me find the fun in football again — that joy. And just getting to learn from those guys. Obviously, it looks a lot different now that Raheem Morris is gone, Zac Robinson [is gone], Liam [Coen is gone], but [Rams head coach] Sean [McVay has] been there the whole time.”

The journey started in 2022 with a bang. One day after being released by the Panthers, Mayfield got claimed by the Rams. Two days later, he replaced injured starter Matthew Stafford and led a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes. It gave the Buccaneers a 17-16 win over the Raiders.

“They helped me out and helped me discover what offense I really want to play in, and the responsibility that comes with [it] — a lot of accountability at the line of scrimmage and to check and get to the right plays,” Mayfield said. “Yeah, it was instrumental in my career, something I am forever grateful for, and it will be fun to go back and see some familiar faces.”

The Rams' defense is tough in 2025. They just picked off Sam Darnold four times in a tight 21-19 win. And Mayfield is coming off a below-average performance against the Bills in a 44-32 loss.

Look for Mayfield to bounce back in what should be a tight, entertaining game.

WR Emeka Egbuka reaches 70-plus yards receiving

On the season, Egbuka has put up five standout games. But four of the last five contests have been thin. He totaled 24, 58, 35, and 40 yards with no scores in those outings. He did have a 115-yard explosion and a score in the loss to the Patriots.

This game should look more like that Patriots’ game for Egbuka. The illness that hit the Buccaneers caught Egbuka, so there is a chance he won’t be in tip-top shape. But he has three full days to recover.

Egbuka is a legitimate threat and has been treated as such by opposing defenses, according to Buccaneers.com.

“Been amazing for me to experience and learn during my rookie year,” described Egbuka. “I think it has helped me to grow faster than I would have had I not seen that early on, so it has been really good for me. I welcome the challenge on the biggest stage in the National Football League. That is kind of what you want. You want to be able to test yourself against the best of the best and go against the best DB. That is what you want as a competitor. It has been really fun for me.”

The Rams are coming off a four-interception game. But that was against Sam Darnold in one of his Sam Darnold moments. Mayfield will be steady and find ways to get the ball in the hands of Egbuka. If he doesn’t, the Buccaneers will likely lose the game.

RB Sean Tucker will fade back into the woodwork

After a cut-loose performance where he totaled 106 yards rushing, 34 receiving, and three touchdowns, some people might expect Tucker to have another good game against the Rams.

However, the Rams are much better against the run than the Bills. Also, Rachaad White is still in the mix. And game flow could go White’s way in this one.

Here’s the way Fantasy Pros expressed Tucker’s chances for Week 12.

“Despite the big day for Tucker, Rachaad White played all third downs and two-minute drill snaps for the Buccaneers,” Pat Fitzmaurice wrote. “If Bucky Irving remains out, Tucker will operate as the Buccaneers' lead back on early downs and in goal-line situations. Irving's injury timeline has been ambiguous, but he returned to practice last week on a limited basis. The Buccaneers' running backs have a tough Week 12 matchup against the Rams.”

Look for the Rams to win the game, holding off a Mayfield fourth-quarter rally. The Buccaneers will be knocking at the door, down a touchdown. But the Rams will hold firm.