Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin has passed away, per 33rd Team. Martin was just 36 years old, and considered a great teammate in the NFL. The former Buccaneers running back was a two-time Pro Bowler.

Martin played for Tampa Bay from 2012-2017. He also played for the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He was named First-Team All-Pro in 2015.

The late running back was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was selected 31st overall. Martin played his college football at Boise State. He will be remembered fondly by many.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” Martin's family said in a statement, per FOX Sports.

Boise State also released a message following Martin's death. Martin is in the top 10 in career rushing yards at that school. He played at Boise State from 2007-2011.

“Rest in peace to a Bronco legend. You will be missed,” Boise State posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Martin finished his NFL career with 5,356 rushing yards, and 30 rushing touchdowns. Martin and Ashton Jeanty are the only Boise State running backs to ever be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, per the school.

Doug Martin is being remembered as a great player

Martin played in 84 career NFL games. Several tributes poured in for Martin on Sunday.

R.I.P. to former #NFL RB Doug Martin. Here’s a flashback to a performance that’ll forever go down in Buccaneer history. 265 Yards & 4 TDs on 22 carries#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/YxpoXo640V — Christopher Mathis 🎙 (@thechrismathis) October 19, 2025

Martin's best season came in his rookie year. In 2012, the running back rushed for 1,454 yards on 319 carries. His production started to decline after that. In his final NFL season in 2018, the running back posted 172 carries for 723 yards.

The late running back was also a threat out of the backfield. He posted 1,207 receiving yards in his time in the NFL. Buccaneers fans and NFL fans everywhere are sorry to hear of this tragic loss.