The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 23–3 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 at Caesars Superdome was written by defense, and more specifically, by Anthony Nelson’s historic first-half performance. With Haason Reddick out of the lineup, Nelson made the most of his first start of the season.

On New Orleans' opening drive, Nelson stripped rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, with veteran linebacker Lavonte David pouncing on the loose ball at Tampa Bay’s 33-yard line. Two possessions later, Nelson broke through again, this time with a sack on second down, pinning the Saints deep in a third-and-long.

When the Buccaneers’ offense failed to convert a goal-line opportunity early in the second quarter, Nelson took matters into his own hands. On the ensuing New Orleans possession, he deflected Rattler’s pass intended for tight end Foster Moreau, secured the ball himself, stiff-armed Rattler to the turf, and rumbled three yards into the end zone for a pick-six. His defensive touchdown gave Tampa Bay a 7–0 lead and all of the momentum.

Nelson became the first player since Pittsburgh’s Alex Highsmith in September 2023 to record a sack, a forced fumble, and a pick-six in his first start of the season, per Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

The 28-year-old’s defensive surge epitomized the Buccaneers' control in the opening half. Jamel Dean forced a fumble on Rashid Shaheed, and Antoine Winfield Jr. recovered it for the team’s second takeaway of the first half. The Saints’ only score came from a 48-yard Blake Grupe field goal following a strip sack of Baker Mayfield by Chase Young.

In the second half, Tampa Bay’s offense found its rhythm. A 10-play, 73-yard drive capped by Sean Tucker’s one-yard touchdown rush extended the lead to 14–3. From there, kicker Chase McLaughlin drilled field goals from 55, 52, and 54 yards to ice the 23–3 victory.

The Buccaneers’ defense held New Orleans without a touchdown, ending the day with three sacks, three takeaways, and a defensive score. Mayfield finished 15-of-24 for 152 yards, while Tucker tallied both a touchdown and key short-yardage conversions.

Now 6–2 and holding first place in the NFC South, Tampa Bay will meet the New England Patriots after their bye week.