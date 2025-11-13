The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to bounce back from a loss to the New England Patriots. Now, as the Buccaneers prepare to play the Buffalo Bills, they could be getting one of their better players back in the coming weeks. Fantasy football managers have some hope as they could get Chris Godwin back soon, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

“The Bucs are hopeful Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula) will be ready for the stretch run, ensuring he has no setbacks. He won't play this week. There's some level of mystery surrounding this one, but the team is being careful with him and will see how he responds over the next few weeks,” Fowler wrote.

It has been tough sledding for the Bucs. Mike Evans is currently unavailable due to a broken collarbone. Additionally, they have been without Godwin for a few weeks as well.

Article Continues Below

Godwin started the season on the PUP list. Then, he returned, briefly. But Godwin only lasted two games after sustaining a fibula injury against the Seattle Seahawks, which has cost him four games. As the Buccaneers attempt to win the NFC South again, they need all the weapons they can get. The Bucs are also without Bucky Irving, which has hindered their running game.

Though Godwin will not return this weekend, his improving status is a good sign for fantasy football managers. Looking ahead to next week, the Bucs still have some tough games. After playing the Bills, the Bucs will head to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Rams. After that, three of their final five games are against divisional opponents.

Godwin will look to continue to improve in his injury recovery. Assuming he can return by next week, he would give Baker Mayfield one of his favorite weapons back, and a chance to get the offense going again.