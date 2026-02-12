The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bound to look a little different after this past season, failing to make the playoffs. At the end of the year, head coach Todd Bowles mentioned that there would be changes, and he didn't waste any time doing so.

Zac Robinson is now the new offensive coordinator, and that staff on that side of the ball is taking shape, as well as the staff on defense, as well with their latest moves, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Bucs hired T.J. Yates as pass game coordinator, Ken Zampese as senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist, Chandler Whitmer as quarterbacks coach and Andrew Mitchell as assistant offensive line coach. Bucs also promoted Tim Atkins to safeties coach, Rashad Johnson to cornerbacks coach and Chad Wade to head strength and conditioning coach. They also hired Marcus West as defensive line coach, Todd Bowles Jr. as defensive assistant and Luke Smith as assistant special teams coach,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The one thing that stands out in this announcement is Bowles' son joining the staff. Bowles played at Rutgers and Long Island after graduating from Tampa Jesuit, and it looks like he'll be getting his first coaching opportunity at some capacity alongside his father.

The new additions to the coaching staff should hopefully improve the play of the roster, and they'll have a chance to improve the team over the offseason. Free agency will be first, and then the draft, where they have the 15th overall pick in the first round.

Baker Mayfield and the offense will have to have a bounce-back season next year, and they have the skill players on the team to do so. As far as the defense, they'll need more help along the margins, but they have some key players on that side of the ball to keep them afloat.