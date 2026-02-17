As rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the team in the midst of the offseason, the one player that has been keyed on by the fanbase is wide receiver Mike Evans. While there are rumors about Evans possibly leaving the Buccaneers in free agency, there was also discussion if the star would retire flat out, with that question answered.

According to Kimberly A. Martin, Evans' agents Deryk Gilmore and Darren Jones say that the 32-year-old will play in the 2026 season, but there is still no word if that will be in Tampa Bay. Evans “will explore his free agency options,” with the potential of the player going to another team.

“WR Mike Evans will return in 2026. His agents, Deryk Gilmore + Darren Jones, tell me the future HOFer will play this upcoming season — and will explore his free agency options. One of the league’s most consistent playmakers will be back — but we’ll see if it’ll be w/ the Bucs,” Martin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The decision from Evans about his future should be coming sooner rather than later, as he told Jenna Laine on Jan. 5 that he will make up his mind in a month or two.

“I caught him very briefly on his way out, and he told me, “Maybe a month or two.” That’s consistent with his previous timelines,” Laine wrote on X.

The one team that could make sense for Buccaneers' Mike Evans

With the news around Evans and the Buccaneers likely to continue, there are going to be many people pondering which team he could go to. NFL analyst Matt Bowen would connect Evans to the Buffalo Bills, as the team has been looking for a top receiver to pair with superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

“I like the idea of Buffalo getting aggressive to add a proven and reliable target who had topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 11 straight seasons before injuries derailed his 2025 campaign,” Bowen wrote on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen if Evans wants to return for his 13th season with Tampa Bay or go to another team.