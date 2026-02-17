The 2025 season ended in disappointment for the Chargers as they suffered a playoff loss to the Patriots, and veteran linebacker Khalil Mack is now at a crossroads in his career. Currently a free agent, he is considering retirement versus returning for another season, and Mack wants to make his decision based on “the vibes” and how his family feels, rather than letting emotions from the recent defeat influence him. And that vibe could be at Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers.

Despite dealing with a mid-season elbow injury that required him to adjust his playing style while wearing a brace, Mack remained a formidable presence on the field. He acknowledged that the injury initially limited some of his key abilities, but he refused to make excuses. He continued to draw double teams and dealt with chip blocks, ultimately finishing the year with a career total of 113 sacks.

As Mack contemplates his future, analysts believe he could be a perfect fit for teams seeking consistency along the edge. A report from ESPN indicates that the Buccaneers had 37 sacks last season, ranking 18th in the league. They need to bolster their pass rush, and while Mack might be considered a situational player in Todd Bowles' defense, he still can disrupt plays and pressure the quarterback.

Although an elbow injury caused him to miss five games early in the 2025 season, he ended up with 5.5 sacks and 28 pressures.

In addition to exploring free agency, the Buccaneers have been linked to a potential blockbuster trade for Raiders star Maxx Crosby. Insiders suggest that Crosby, who is seeking a winning team, could be an excellent fit in Tampa as the Raiders begin a rebuilding phase.

However, Crosby is currently recovering from a meniscus repair, which may delay any trade until closer to the NFL Draft. With an eye on upgrading their pass rush, whether through a trade for a cornerstone player like Crosby or a veteran addition like Mack, it is clear that this is the top priority for the Buccaneers this spring.