In the world of sports media, hot takes are part of the territory, but fact-checking usually remains a requirement. On Wednesday, FS1 analyst Jason McIntyre found himself in the crosshairs of NFL fans after an embarrassing slip-up regarding Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Evans.

During a segment on The Herd, McIntyre discussed the future of the star wide receiver, who recently announced he would return for the 2026 NFL season rather than retire. While praising Evans’ “unbelievable career,” McIntyre claimed the veteran would be motivated to leave Tampa to “chase a Super Bowl,” followed by the baffling assertion that Evans “hasn't sniffed one in Tampa.”

"Mike Evans, unbelievable career in Tampa…he’s gonna be motivated to chase a Super Bowl, hasn’t sniffed one in Tampa" – Jason McIntyre 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vzfbA6AX5A — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2026

The problem? Mike Evans didn't just “sniff” a Super Bowl; he won one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just five years ago.

In February 2021, Evans played a vital role in the Buccaneers' dominant 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. While Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette stole the box score headlines that night at Raymond James Stadium, Evans was a constant threat.

He finished the game with one reception for 31 yards, a massive chunk play that set up a touchdown, and drew four penalties, including critical defensive pass interference calls that moved the chains during Tampa Bay's scoring drives.

The error is especially glaring considering Evans is the greatest offensive player in the history of the franchise. He has spent his entire 12-year career in Tampa, recording 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, a feat that tied him with the legendary Jerry Rice. Even in a 2025 season hampered by injuries, Evans managed 368 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games.

McIntyre’s “memory lapse” quickly went viral, with fans and analysts pointing out that erasing a championship from a future Hall of Famer's resume is a tough look for a national sports host. As Evans enters free agency to explore his options for 2026, he may indeed be looking for another ring, but he certainly doesn't need to be told what a Lombardi Trophy looks like.