The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to restore their defensive identity. They do not need a full teardown. One move can do exactly that. They don’t need to reinvent their offense or panic about their quarterback situation. What they need is something far more specific and far more urgent. They need to instill fear.

For years, Tampa Bay’s defense carried an edge. Quarterbacks felt it. Offensive coordinators schemed around it. In 2025, that intimidation vanished. The Bucs became a team that pressured in theory but rarely punished in reality. If they want to reclaim the NFC South in 2026, the solution is singular. They need a true edge rusher who can win without help.

Unraveled after promise

The Buccaneers’ 2025 season was a tale of two halves that ultimately ended in disappointment. They finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The year began with genuine momentum. A 6-2 start included statement wins over the 49ers and Seahawks. The defense looked poised to anchor another postseason run. Then came the collapse.

Injuries ravaged the offensive line and receiving corps. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both missed significant time. The depth chart thinned, and rhythm disappeared. Tampa Bay lost seven of its final nine games after the Week 9 bye. They spiraled out of the playoff picture despite tying atop the NFC South.

There were bright spots, of course. Emeka Egbuka emerged with 938 receiving yards. Antoine Winfield Jr delivered another elite campaign. He earned Pro Bowl Defensive MVP honors. Defensively, though, the cracks were visible. The Buccaneers ranked 27th against the pass and recorded their lowest sack total of the Todd Bowles era.

Non-existent edge rush

Heading into the 2026 offseason, Tampa Bay’s defense resembles a paper tiger. Yaya Diaby has shown flashes, but the pass rush as a whole lacks a consistent game-wrecker. The experiment with impending free agent Haason Reddick failed to generate the expected spark.

In 2025, the Buccaneers struggled to create pressure without dialing up blitzes. That dependency forced Bowles to lean heavily on exotic packages. That left an aging secondary in vulnerable one-on-one situations. Without a defensive end who can win straight up, coverage integrity suffers.

Financial path to a splash move

Tampa Bay enters 2026 with an estimated $14.5 to $23.4 million in cap space as the league’s salary cap projects to eclipse $300 million. That’s respectable but not excessive.

A significant portion of that flexibility could quickly evaporate through internal priorities. Those include Mike Evans and Lavonte David. To pursue a premium edge rusher, general manager Jason Licht will need to lean on his trademark cap maneuvering. That could include restructuring deals for Tristan Wirfs or Winfield., or making a difficult decision regarding Vita Vea’s $22.2 million cap figure. The math is manageable. However, the commitment must be intentional.

The fix: Trey Hendrickson

If Tampa Bay wants immediate, measurable impact, there's no better answer than Trey Hendrickson. Even at 31, Hendrickson remains one of the league’s most efficient pass rushers. Yes, he battled a core muscle injury in 2025. Still, his per-snap pass-rush win rate remained among the NFL’s elite. Production hasn’t dipped significantly, and his motor remains relentless.

For Tampa Bay, this is really about fit. Todd Bowles’ defense thrives when it can collapse the pocket with four rushers. Hendrickson is a classic hand-in-the-dirt defensive end. He wins with violent hands, leverage, and refined counters. He also dismantles protection schemes methodically. That allows Bowles to reduce blitz frequency and keep more defenders in coverage.

In 2025, Tampa Bay blitzed out of necessity. With Hendrickson, they could blitz by design. His presence would also accelerate the development of younger defensive linemen. Calijah Kancey has flashed interior explosiveness. Diaby remains a promising edge piece. Hendrickson’s experience in high-leverage playoff environments provides leadership. That can stabilize a front seven potentially losing David to retirement and facing contract questions around Vea.

The ripple effect is immediate. A more consistent edge rush reduces time in the pocket. Reduced pocket time leads to more hurried throws. More hurried throws lead to turnovers. That's something Tampa Bay sorely lacked in 2025. Hendrickson will bring structural balance.

Championship window

The NFC South isn’t invincible. The Panthers and Falcons are ascending, but neither possesses a suffocating defense. Tampa Bay doesn’t need perfection but disruption.

Baker Mayfield proved in 2025 he can keep the offense afloat when healthy. Egbuka is ascending. The offensive line remains anchored by Wirfs. That said, none of that matters if opposing quarterbacks operate comfortably.

The Buccaneers’ DNA was forged in the trenches. From the Super Bowl run under Bowles as defensive coordinator to subsequent playoff appearances, pressure dictated outcomes. The 2025 collapse was about losing that identity.

Signing Hendrickson would signal that Tampa Bay understands its path back to relevance. It would restore balance to the defense and reduce schematic strain. Doing this would give Bowles the flexibility to unleash his playbook instead of compensating for deficiencies.

The window isn’t closed in Tampa Bay. It’s just stuck. Hendrickson is the kind of move that forces it open.