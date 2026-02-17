If you have spent any time on social media lately, you have probably seen a wild headline or two about where Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans might land next.

Well, his agent, Deryk Gilmore, has officially seen enough of the noise. On February 16, 2026, Gilmore and the team at Day 1 Sports and Entertainment released a blunt press release addressed to fans and partners, making it very clear that the “Cheetah-like” consistency of the Bucs icon is being met with a whole lot of fiction online.

The statement warns that multiple posts across platforms like TikTok and X are circulating fake quotes and edited images, some even using Artificial Intelligence to create stories out of thin air. Gilmore essentially told everyone to stop falling for the engagement traps and to trust only the verified channels coming directly from Evans or his family foundation.

Way too much misinformation out there. Mike Evans’ agent, Deryk Gilmore, sets it straight. pic.twitter.com/p8jjxnROKd — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 16, 2026

Article Continues Below

The 32-year-old star is coming off a 2025 season that was uncharacteristically quiet due to a broken collarbone suffered in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Despite the injury, Mike Evans showed he still has plenty of juice when he returned to the field late in the year.

In a Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on December 28, 2025, he hauled in three receptions for 31 yards and a gritty 4-yard touchdown grab in the final minute of a 20-17 loss. That score helped him finish the injury-shortened campaign with 30 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

While the rumors suggest he could look for a new home to chase another ring, Gilmore has previously hinted that his client's competitive nature usually leads to more football, and ideally, that remains in Tampa. For now, the message is simple: unless you hear it from the man himself, do not believe the hype.