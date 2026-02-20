One of the biggest questions surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason is what will happen to Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans. He entered the offseason without a new contract. Evans already expressed his desire to play a 13th NFL season in 2026. Despite his advanced age and recent injury history, several teams will likely be interested in the future Hall of Fame wideout.

That has led to speculation that his days as a Buccaneer are over. But according to NFL Insider James Palmer, don't count the Bucs out. During Friday's episode of Scoop City, Palmer laid out his case.

“I’ll sound crazy here, I think it’s Tampa [the most likely destination],” Palmer said.

“I just think in Tampa, they have a vibe there of what they have put together. Remember, Chris Godwin took less money. He was offered a lot more in New England [just] to go back to Tampa. Is Mike kind of in a similar vein?

“This is a winnable division.”

Clearly, playing in the NFC South has its advantages. In order to earn at least one home playoff game, it might only take eight or nine wins.

The Buccaneers are coming off a highly disappointing 2025 season. What looked like a promising 6-2 start turned into an 8-9 finish, with the Carolina Panthers winning the NFC South via tiebreak. The three seasons prior, Tampa won the division with eight, nine, and 10 wins, respectively.

Evans has already accomplished almost everything a player can individually. He is the only player in NFL history to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. That surpassed the previous mark set by the GOAT himself, Jerry Rice. At this point in his career, winning likely takes on a bit more of a priority.

And unlike many receivers of his caliber, speed has never been a prominent part of his game. The 6-foot-5 Evans has used his speed, body control, and excellent hands in the red zone. Those will not diminish like speed tends to into a receiver's 30s.

That will make the Buccaneers' star a player of interest across the league, and Tampa's job more difficult if they want to retain his services.