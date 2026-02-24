Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton is making sure everyone keeps their eyes on him as the 2026 NFL offseason kicks into high gear. With free agency just around the corner, Otton took to Instagram with a post that has Bucs fans playing detective.

“Can't wait to see what the rest of 2026 brings,” Otton shared, accompanying a photo that left his future feeling a bit open-ended.

It is a subtle move, but in the world of NFL contract negotiations, nothing is accidental. Otton is coming off a 2025 season where he remained a steady, reliable target for quarterback Baker Mayfield. He hauled in 59 receptions for 572 yards, proving once again that he is the ultimate “glue guy” for the Tampa Bay offense.

While he only found the end zone once, he saved his best for last. In the season finale against the Carolina Panthers, Otton dominated with seven catches for 94 yards and his lone touchdown of the year, helping the Buccaneers secure a 16-14 victory.

That performance served as a timely reminder of his value. Since Tampa Bay drafted him in the fourth round back in 2022, Otton has developed into a durable starter who rarely leaves the field.

However, with the Buccaneers facing a tight salary cap and other roster holes, his return is far from a lock. Recent reports suggest Otton is “coveted” by other front offices looking for a versatile tight end who can block and catch with equal proficiency.

If the Buccaneers let him walk, they’ll lose a player who has consistently produced since his rookie year. For now, Otton seems content to let the market develop while dropping hints on social media. Whether he stays in Tampa or finds a new home, the next chapter of his career is about to get a lot more interesting.