The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a major boost for Week 3. Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who was questionable with hip and groin issues, is set to play Sunday against the New York Jets. However, there's mixed reporting on Egbuka's exact status. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Saturday night that Egbuka would have no limitations, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that the wideout “is expected to have his snaps monitored and potentially limited based on how he feels during the game.”

Egbuka missed two practices earlier in the week while managing the injuries, sparking concerns that Tampa Bay would be shorthanded at receiver. It's good to see that he's ready to roll, but there seems to be some question about just how much he'll play.

Still, Egbuka playing at all is big news for quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense. Egbuka has quickly established himself as a critical part of Tampa Bay’s passing game. Through the first two weeks of the season, he has been one of Mayfield’s most reliable targets, showing the route-running polish and strong hands that made him such a highly regarded prospect coming out of Ohio State. Once Chris Godwin returns from his injury, the Buccaneers will have quite the three-headed attack with Egbuka, Godwin and Mike Evans.

For now, Egbuka will do what he can in Week 3 against the Jets in a matchup that's worth watching. New York boasts one of the league’s best cornerback groups, led by Sauce Gardner, and Tampa Bay will need all its playmakers to get open. Having Egbuka on the field allows offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard to keep the offense balanced and unpredictable.

Egbuka’s presence also matters for the bigger picture. The Buccaneers are looking to stay in the NFC South race early in the season, and every game counts. If he can stay on the field, he gives Tampa Bay the kind of dynamic, reliable option that can elevate an already strong receiving corps.