Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield delivered a perfect punchline after watching rookie Tez Johnson's acrobatic touchdown celebration against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I mean, if I weighed 142 pounds, I'd probably be able to fly too — but I haven't weighed that since 6th grade.”​

Mayfield made this comment during his post-game media conference when asked about Johnson's backflip celebration following the Buccaneers' 30-19 victory over San Francisco in Week 6. The rookie wide receiver celebrated his first NFL touchdown with his signature backflip.

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield on WR Tez Johnson doing a flip after his TD: "I mean, if I weighed 142 pounds, I'd probably be able to fly too — but I haven't weighed that since 6th grade." 😂

Johnson caught four passes for 64 yards and one touchdown in the game, helping Tampa Bay improve to 5-1 on the season.

Buccaneers rookie's faith-based approach to the game

At 5'9″ and officially weighing 154 pounds at the NFL Combine, Johnson is one of the smallest players in the league. During his introductory press conference with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson shared his philosophy about handling pressure and expectations.​

“I go by this thing called audience of one… Only God can judge you at the end of the day,” he said when discussing confidence and mindset during his introductory press conference with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their official YouTube channel.

The backflip celebration has become Johnson's trademark, dating back to his college days at Oregon. He measured six feet off the ground during his preseason backflip against Buffalo.

Beyond the memorable celebration, the victory was a complete team effort. Mayfield posted a stellar 139.0 passer rating while completing 17-of-23 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay's defense dominated with six sacks and two interceptions, including Jamel Dean's crucial fourth-down pick that set up Chase McLaughlin's 45-yard field goal to seal the win.

The Buccaneers improved to 5-1, while the 49ers fell to 4-2 despite four field goals from Eddy Pineiro and a Christian McCaffrey touchdown. Tampa Bay now prepares to visit the Detroit Lions next Monday night.