Baker Mayfield had two viral highlights in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Mayfield has been playing at a high level as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. His efforts have firmly elevated the Buccaneers to playoff contention, standing out with a 4-1 record prior to Week 6.

Mayfield's two highlights took place in the second half. The first happened as he executed a scramble, breaking tackles as he gained 15 yards on the ground.

BAKER MAYFIELD ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😤 pic.twitter.com/9yOjEaLbKk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was another example of his sneaky athleticism. He may not be fast, but he can evade defenders' tackles as he proves to be hard to get sacks against.

Mayfield followed up that play with a marvelous touchdown highlight. He found receiver Tez Johnson for the pass as the latter went for 45 yards to reach the end zone and score for Tampa Bay.

OH MY GOODNESS 😱 Baker Mayfield and Tez Johnson with an UNBELIEVABLE touchdown connection 🔥 This was Johnson's first career NFL touchdown 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ex12bWbPov — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025

How Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers played against 49ers

Article Continues Below

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers continue to shine as they took down the 49ers 30-19 to improve to 5-1.

Tampa Bay was active on both sides of the ball throughout the day. They scored in all four quarters while keeping San Francisco contained with their chances.

Mayfield started off slow but ended his day on a strong note. He completed 17 passes out of 23 attempts for 256 yards and two touchdowns while making three rushes for 14 total yards.

The run game was effective as Rachaad White and Sean Tucker reached the end zone. White finished with 17 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, while Tucker provided six rushes for 25 yards and a score.

Kameron Johnson highlighted the team's receiving unit. He led the way with four receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. Sterling Shepard came next with two catches for 51 yards, while Cade Otton caught five passes for 51 yards.

The Buccaneers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Detroit Lions on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.