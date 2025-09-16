Baker Mayfield channeled his clutch gene during the final drive of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup against the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Tampa Bay trailed 19-14 in the final minutes of the game after Houston took the lead with a rushing touchdown from Nick Chubb. The Buccaneers were close to losing as they were on fourth down away from enemy territory.

Then came Mayfield. He found an opening to make a long run to convert the fourth down to a first down, breathing life into Tampa Bay. It allowed the team to keep pushing as the star quarterback completed multiple passes, which got them into the red zone. He used Rachaad White on the team's final offensive play of the night, getting the running back inside to score the game-winning touchdown.

How Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers played against Texans

Baker Mayfield's heroics helped the Buccaneers get past the Texans 20-19 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Mayfield was excellent down the stretch despite absorbing four sacks from opposing defenders. He completed 25 passes out of 38 attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns while making three rushes for 33 yards.

The run game was effective, especially with Mayfield's efforts during the team's final drive. Bucky Irving had a great night with 17 carries for 71 rushes while making six catches for 50 yards. Meanwhile, Rachaad White finished with 10 rushes for 65 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

The receiving corps showed out over the course of the matchup. Mike Evans led the way with five receptions for 56 yards after getting 11 targets from Mayfield. Sterling Shepard followed suit with four catches for 34 yards, Emeka Egbuka had four receptions for 29 yards and a score, while Cade Otton caught the ball three times for 25 yards. Meanwhile, Ryan Miller scored a touchdown after receiving a 20-yard pass.

The Buccaneers will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the New York Jets on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.