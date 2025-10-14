The 2025 NFL season has been full of more questions than answers so far. Week 6 added more intrigue to the mystery, as both the Eagles and Bills dropped another game. Not to mention the Ravens falling to 1-5 on the season. Some of the established teams in the NFL may be struggling but that means new contenders are rising to challenge them.

Week 6 was full of surprises, and our winners list includes a few unlikely stars who had absolutely monster games.

Let's dive into which NFL teams and players should be feeling great after Week 6 of the 2025 season.

Baker Mayfield playing like an MVP for Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is playing the best football of his life for the Buccaneers right now.

Mayfield led the Bucs to a 30-19 victory over the 49ers on Sunday. He had some incredible plays, including an insane third-down scramble followed by a dot to Tez Johnson.

And speaking of Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay is thriving in 2025 despite facing plenty of adversity.

The Buccaneers are at the bottom of the barrel with their wide receiver depth. Chris Godwin is still injured and Emeka Egbuka picked up a hamstring injury in Week 6.

Mayfield is legitimately an MVP candidate and has caught the attention of the rest of the league.

“He’s playing at a franchise-(caliber) level right now,” an anonymous executive said about Mayfield. “His ability to extend plays, to throw on the move, to locate guys, the competitive energy he brings to that roster. They’re never out of a game. He’s freaking hot right now in terms of ball placement, accuracy, and seeing the field.”

It will be fascinating to see if Mayfield can dismantle a depleted Lions secondary in Week 7.

The Chiefs look dominant after SNF win vs. Lions

The Chiefs certainly took advantage of that Detroit secondary in Week 6.

Kansas City looked unstoppable on offense against Detroit on Sunday Night Football.

Granted, the Lions had a very depleted secondary which should be accounted for. But it still does not take away from the fact that the Chiefs did whatever they wanted all night long.

Kansas City only logged 355 total yards, but that's because both teams were taking the air out of the football. Don't let the stats fool you, the Chiefs played incredibly well on Sunday Night Football.

Perhaps the best part about Kansas City's victory is what it could mean for the rest of the season.

The Chiefs will get Rashee Rice back for Week 7. Many around the team are excited about what the reintroduction of Rice could do for the offense.

If Kansas City gets the 2023 version of Rice, the rest of the NFL better watch out.

Is Rico Dowdle here to stay?

The Panthers may have found something with Rico Dowdle

Dowdle did some serious talk about how going up against the Cowboys was a revenge game. And he did not disappoint with his performance.

Dowdle logged 30 carries for 183 rushing yards against the Cowboys. He also hauled in four receptions for 56 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“It's a lot that went on in the five years that I was there. But it was definitely personal. Just wanted to get the win and have a great performance,” Dowdle said per ESPN's David Newton.

That gives Dowdle a whopping 60 touchdes for 473 yards and two touchdowns in just two games. Obviously the former Cowboy was going to have a good game against his former team. But this two-game sample size could actually turn into something more for Dowdle and the Panthers.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales admitted that Dowdle could be the team's new starter.

“We're going to figure that part out,” Canales said But I know Rico is doing a great job, and he will be a big part of what we're doing.”

Either way, this is a great development for a Panthers team that desperately needed to take a leap forward this season.

They could be a sneaky wild card contender if this keeps up.

Shane Steichen's Colts continue to dominate

The Colts are one of the best stories in the NFL to start the 2025 season.

Nobody expected the Colts to make noise in the AFC. Especially after they benched Anthony Richardson for Daniel Jones before Week 1.

But Indy kept on rolling in Week 6, rising to 5-1 with a win against the Cardinals. Credit to Arizona for giving Indy everything they could handle, particularly without Kyler Murray in the lineup.

Jones is not necessarily playing like an MVP, but he is succeeding in Shane Steichen's offensive system.

The veteran quarterback went 22-of-30 for 212 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also had five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

It helps when Jonathan Taylor is running at nearly six yards per carry.

I feel like it is still easy to say “wait and see” about Indianapolis. But I know I'll be changing my tune if the Colts take care of business against the Chargers in Week 7.

Also, Jones feels like he already has Comeback Player of the Year locked up.

Falcons shock the Bills on Monday Night Football

I saved the best for last.

The Falcons shocked the NFL by beating the Bills 24-14 on Monday Night Football.

Atlanta won the game on the backs of their frisky young defense. Plus plenty of Bijan Robinson and Drake London.

Bijan played one of the best games of his professional career against Buffalo. Robinson logged 19 carries for 170 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also had six receptions for 68 receiving yards, second only to London himself.

The third-year running back ripped off an 81-yard touchdown as well, the longest of his career.

Meanwhile, Atlanta's defense picked off Josh Allen twice and did a great job shutting down Buffalo's passing game.

The Bills still ran for over 100 yards, but the Falcons did enough to contain them.

Ultimately, this felt like the type of victory that Atlanta would love to have (stylistically) every single week.

The Falcons are now 3-2 and trail behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

The remaining divisional games between the Panthers, Falcons, and Buccaneers could be hugely important for deciding who wins the division later this season.

Personally, I am thrilled to see the NFC South is relevant once again.