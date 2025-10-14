Baker Mayfield has dealt with a lot in his NFL career. He started his career with the Cleveland Browns, but they cut bait with him and traded him to the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers then cut bait with him, and after a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams, he is playing like an MVP candidate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Athletic does a weekly stock report on quarterbacks around the NFL, written by their NFL national insider, Jeff Howe. He wrote about how well Mayfield is playing. One of the people he quoted was an NFL executive who gushed about his season and how he looks like an elite quarterback.

“He’s playing at a franchise-(caliber) level right now,” said an executive, who was granted anonymity so he could speak openly. “His ability to extend plays, to throw on the move, to locate guys, the competitive energy he brings to that roster. They’re never out of a game. He’s freaking hot right now in terms of ball placement, accuracy, and seeing the field.

“He still has some turnover-worthy moments, but he’s not putting the ball in harm’s way like in the past. He’s making better decisions. He’s got excellent command of their scheme. He’s super resilient. He is totally in command of what he’s doing. He’s playing at a really high level.”

In their last game, the Buccaneers played the San Francisco 49ers with a decimated wide receiving corps. Mayfield had a massive game despite the injuries. He threw for 256 passing yards and two touchdowns with a 73.9% completion percentage despite Chris Godwin and Mike Evans missing the game, and then rookie Emeka Egbuka got injured during the game.

On the season, Mayfield has 1,539 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and only one interception on a 66.2% completion percentage.

Mayfield's situation is finally working out. He was traded away from the Browns despite leading them to the postseason, and everything that happened with the Panthers stunted his growth as an NFL quarterback. This is a redemption tour for him, and it could end with him winning the MVP at the end of the year.