Baker Mayfield's remarkable 2025 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has him chasing rare NFL history. The quarterback is leading his team to a 5-1 start while emerging as a serious MVP candidate, something only two players have done under similar circumstances.

Mayfield has been outstanding through six weeks, throwing for 1,539 yards with 12 touchdowns and just one interception. His 71.1 QB rating places him among the league's best, and bookmakers now have him at +350 to win MVP after listing him at +3000 before the season.

Can Baker Mayfield join the exclusive MVP club?

The Athletic reported that Mayfield could make NFL history this season, noting he could become “just the third MVP in history to earn the honor while playing for at least his fourth team” alongside Earl Morrall and Rich Gannon. He would also be “the first to claim the award after moving on from his original team” since Peyton Manning won with Denver in 2013.

The historical context makes this achievement even more impressive. Gannon won his MVP in his 15th NFL season after years of journeyman work. Morrall earned the honor in his 13th season while serving as a backup for the injured Johnny Unitas.

Mayfield can accomplish this turnaround much faster. He's only in his eighth season and has already overcome being discarded by multiple teams. Cleveland drafted him first overall in 2018, but stops in Carolina and Los Angeles followed before he landed in Tampa Bay.

His recent performances show exactly why he's in the MVP conversation. In Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, Mayfield completed 73.9% of his passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns despite losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and others to injury. Kameron Johnson and Tez Johnson both caught their first career NFL touchdowns in the 30-19 win.

Week 5 was even more dominant. Mayfield completed 87.9% of his passes against Atlanta for 379 yards and two scores, proving he can consistently perform at an elite level.

The numbers tell the story of a quarterback playing his best football at the perfect time. Whether he wins MVP or not, Mayfield has already rewritten his career narrative in Tampa Bay.