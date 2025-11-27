In Call of Duty Black Ops 7, you can use your enemy as a Body Shield to provide you some cover as you attack the other team. It's a convenient mechanic that might just keep you alive during the action. However, not everybody knows how to use this mechanic, or when to use it. Therefore, we created a Black Ops 7 guide on how to use your enemy as a body shield.

How Do You Use an Enemy as a Body Shield in Call of Duty Black Ops 7?

To use your enemy as a Body Shield in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, you need to get behind the enemy player and double-tap the melee button. The melee button is different depending which platform you play the game on:

PC – ‘V'

Xbox/PlayStation – RS/R3

When done correctly, you'll grab your enemy and hold them as a body shield. This allows you to move, though your movement speed is decreased. However, having a body shield protects you from enemy fire, giving you a bit more coverage. Furthermore, using a body shield keeps your opponent from doing anything, which allows you to essentially take away one of the enemy team's players briefly.

But that's not all. Black Ops 7 offers different ways of getting rid of your body shield. So how exactly do you get rid of body shields in a match?

How to use Body Shield Finishing Moves or get rid of your Body Shield

Furthermore, there are technically three ways to get rid of your Body Shield in Black Ops 7, including using a Finishing move. Overall, players with Body Shields can do the following:

Quick Kill – Fastest method of removing Body Shield

Fastest method of removing Body Shield Finishing Move – Stylized execution for extra flare

Stylized execution for extra flare Grenade Finisher – Stick grenade onto enemy before kicking them forward

Firstly, Quick Kill allows for the fastest way to get rid of your Body Shield. It allows you to dive back into the action faster, which could be a matter of life or death in certain situations.

Secondly, Finishing Move is a more stylized execution. If you're in the midst of a huge firefight, we do not recommend using this move. But if it's the last enemy of the round, or you're just playing privately, then feel free to show off on your foes.

Lastly, the Grenade Finisher is a stylized execution with an actual purpose. With it, you stick a grenade onto your enemy and kick them forward. You won't always take out other enemies with your grenade, but you never know when it may help. It never hurts to try this move out when near other enemies.

The Body Shield mechanic enables voice chat between the shield and the shield user. So prepare for some heavy trash-talking between you and your foe. However, if you want to turn this setting off, go to Settings > Controller > Combat Settings >Combat Advanced Settings > Turn off Body Shield & Execution behavior.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to use an enemy as a body shield in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. We hope you enjoy this mechanic as you instill fear into your enemies. If you're looking for more, check out our guide on how to equip your knife in combat.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.