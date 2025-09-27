The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on track to receive two huge boosts against the Philadelphia Eagles. After being listed as questionable throughout the week, Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin are on track to play through their injury concerns in Week 4.

Mayfield and Godwin are still listed as questionable, but, as of Saturday, they are expected to play, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The team also believes that star left tackle Tristan Wirfs is trending toward making his debut against the Eagles.

Godwin and Wirfs have both been sidelined to begin the year, but have avoided injured reserve designations, making them eligible to return in Week 4. Godwin has been out since suffering a nasty leg injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season, while Wirfs had been recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Mayfield has not missed a game yet in 2025, but was listed as questionable after a right biceps injury held him to limited practice sessions throughout the week.

Having all three players active in Week 4 is a massive relief for the Buccaneers, who will be shorthanded against the Eagles regardless. The team has already ruled out starting wideouts Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, as well as offensive linemen Cody Mauch and Luke Goedeke.

Buccaneers look to remain undefeated against Eagles

Article Continues Below

Despite the absences, the Buccaneers have been arguably the most exciting team to watch in the league thus far. Tampa Bay has gotten off to a strong 3-0 start, with each win coming by an average of two points.

Each of their games has been close and competitive down to the wire. The Buccaneers have managed to win each of their first three games on game-winning drives, adding to the drama of their victories.

The Eagles also enter Week 4 undefeated, with each of their victories also coming by a single score. Philadelphia managed to remain unbeaten with the play of the week against the Los Angeles Rams when Jordan Davis blocked Joshua Karty's game-winning kick attempt and returned it 61 yards for a cherry-on-top touchdown.

With both teams engaging in neck-and-neck battles to begin the year, Vegas expects another tight affair in Week 4. The Eagles enter the game as slight favorites and are favored to win by a field goal.