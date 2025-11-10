New England Patriots fans and fantasy football managers had been patiently waiting for “The TreVeyon Henderson Game.” When Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a toe injury at the end of October, many predicted that the rookie running back would break out versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. No such luck. Instead, he unleashed his best in a marquee road matchup.

Henderson rushed 14 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announcing his arrival to the rest of the league. He made sure not to get caught up in the excitement, however. Before scoring his second TD, a 69-yard run that put the Pats up 28-16 with 1:31 remaining in the game, the No. 38 overall pick glanced to the sidelines for approval.

Henderson was not sure if he was supposed to go down and allow more time to tick off the clock, so he gestured over to the coaching staff, per the MLFootball X account. Apparently, he received the green light.

🚨HAVE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS🚨#Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson slowed down before going to the end zone to ask his coaches if he should score a touchdown… Or fall down and let the clock run out and end the game. Have never seen this. pic.twitter.com/seYahycPTo — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 9, 2025

The Patriots just got even more dangerous

Baker Mayfield did lead the Bucs to a late touchdown, but New England secured the onside kick and earned its seventh straight victory. Henderson's run, which came after his 55-yard rushing score at the beginning of the second half, served as the final dagger in what is another impressive showing for the Patriots.

Mike Vrabel is masterfully leading one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent memory. Optimism immediately pervaded Foxborough when the three-time Super Bowl champion took over as head coach in January, but few people expected New England to be tied for first place in the AFC past the midpoint of the season.

While it is not particularly surprising to see the team excelling on defense — allowing only 19.2 points per game and giving up the fewest rushing yards in the NFL — fans are witnessing a completely rejuvenated Patriots offense. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye is firmly in the MVP conversation, veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been an impactful addition and now TreVeyon Henderson is emerging.

If the former Ohio State star and national champion can build on his excellent outing in Tampa, the Pats will have a great chance of being far more than just a nice story. He will try to maintain his form and in-game awareness when New England (8-2) hosts the New York Jets (2-7) on Thursday night.