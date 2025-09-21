The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began the 2025 season with back-to-back nail biters. The Bucs pulled off last-second wins against the Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans to improve to 2-0 heading into Week 3’s matchup against the New York Jets. And, while Tampa Bay won’t be at full strength, Baker Mayfield avoided an injury designation and rookie phenom Emeka Egbuka is expected to play despite a questionable tag.

Chris Godwin and Tristin Wirfs were ruled out for the Jets game as both players will have to wait to make their 2025 debuts. But their returns could be sooner than expected.

Both Godwin and Wirfs are believed to have a “strong chance” to debut for the Buccaneers in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Godwin and Wirfs are expected to start practice reps this week with the starters and, if all goes well and there are no setbacks, they are expected to play next Sunday,” Schefter wrote.

Buccaneers could get offensive boost for Week 4

Godwin suffered a brutal season-ending injury in 2024. The Pro Bowl wideout dislocated his left ankle in Week 7. He underwent surgery to repair the damage but has been sidelined since the injury. The ninth-year veteran will miss his 13th-straight game when the Buccaneers take on the Jets Sunday.

In his absence, Egbuka has flourished. The first-round rookie has quickly established himself as a key target for Mayfield. Egbuka leads the Bucs with three touchdown receptions and he’s second on the team in receiving yards, behind Mike Evans.

When Godwin is healthy enough to rejoin the team, Tampa Bay will boast one of the league’s best wide receiver corps.

Of course, the Buccaneers’ wideouts can only be effective if the team can protect Mayfield. The Pro Bowl passer took four sacks in Tampa Bay’s Week 2 win. And he was listed with a foot/toe injury during the practice week.

Mayfield will play in Week 2. But the Bucs’ offensive line is in shambles. Right tackle Luke Goedeke will be sidelined for multiple games with a foot injury. And guard Cody Mauch is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery.

The Buccaneers desperately need Wirfs to return. The All-Pro left tackle will miss the first three weeks of 2025 recovering from offseason knee surgery. If the Bucs hope to contend for a championship, they’ll need Wirfs on the field.