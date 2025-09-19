Through two games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to have either Chris Godwin or Tristan Wirfs on the field in 2025. While both players have continuously ramped up their activity, neither is expected to make their season debut in the team's Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets.

Godwin and Wirfs both practiced with the team on Friday, but are not expected to play in Week 3, according to team reporter Rick Stroud. Both players are eligible to make their debuts — neither has been placed on injured reserve — but the Buccaneers appear content to give each player another week of rest.

Good news for #Bucs. WR Emeka Egbuka has returned to practice. WR Chris Godwin and T Tristan Wirfs also working but not expected to play. pic.twitter.com/YX4TFeF4zO — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Godwin has been out since Week 7 of the 2024 season, when he suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the injury, he signed a new deal to stick with the Buccaneers in the offseason. Godwin's limited sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are his first consecutive practice days since the injury.

Wirfs has remained out since he underwent knee surgery in the summer to address a lingering issue. Since the procedure, he has maintained a similar return timeline as Godwin.

Shorthanded Buccaneers look to remain hot in Week 3

Despite missing Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs, the Buccaneers have started the 2025 season with a 2-0 record. Tampa Bay has picked up a pair of close victories to begin the year, backing up a 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons with a 20-19 nod over the Houston Texans in Week 2.

Godwin's injury has given more opportunities to rookie Emeka Egbuka, who ended up being the Week 1 hero. Egbuka popped up on the Week 3 injury report, but appears likely to play after practicing on Friday.

Wirfs' injury is the most significant, due to the hobbled nature of the Buccaneers' offensive line. Since its Week 2 win over the Texans, Tampa Bay placed Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch on injured reserve. Goedeke and Mauch have started each of the team's first two games, with Mauch playing 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps thus far.

Assuming Wirfs spends another game on the sidelines, the Buccaneers will be forced to roll out a skeleton crew up front against the Jets. Interior linemen Ben Bredeson and Mike Jordan are the two last men standing, with Charlie Heck, Elijah Klein and Graham Barton expected to help fill the voids.

Even with the bevy of injuries, the Buccaneers are still favored to beat the Jets by a touchdown.