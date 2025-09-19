As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, the team is dealing with a multitude of injuries, one of them being to rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. While the Buccaneers' rookie in Egbuka missed practice on Thursday, there is positive news regarding his possible status for Sunday.

Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times would report that Egbuka has “returned to practice,” which is no doubt a positive sign for him to play for the team against the Jets. In other news that Stroud reported, wide receiver Chris Godwin and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs were also at practice, but they are “not expected to play.”

“Good news for Bucs. WR Emeka Egbuka has returned to practice,” Stroud wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “WR Chris Godwin and T Tristan Wirfs are also working but not expected to play.”

“Emeka Egbuka (hip, groin) seen participating in practice Friday,” Underdog NFL wrote on X.

So far this season, through two games, Egbuka has recorded eight catches for 96 yards to go along with three touchdowns. The 19th overall pick out of Ohio State had four catches in each day, recording two scores in the opener and one more in last Monday's game against the Houston Texans.

Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka didn't practice on Thursday

With the Buccaneers dealing with a ton of injuries, seeing Egbuka back on the field was one that is sure to give fans a sigh of relief, especially after an impressive start to the season. Just on Thursday, there was concern for his status when he wasn't participating in practice “due to a hip/groin injury,” according to Stroud.

“Jarring to see that Emeka Egbuka did not practice due to a hip/groin injury. Cody Mauch (knee), SirVocea Dennis (ankle), and Haason Reddick (shoulder) are also limited. QB Baker Mayfield has a foot/toe injury but practiced,” Stroud wrote on X.

Egbuka has been an exceptional No. 2 option for Tampa Bay and quarterback Baker Mayfield behind star wide receiver Mike Evans, especially with the continued absence of Chris Godwin, who keeps making progress. There's no denying that the 22-year-old seems to be a weapon that fans will continue to be impressed with in the foreseeable future.

At any rate, Tampa Bay has started the season 2-0 and looks for their third straight on Sunday against the Jets, making their significant mark on the AFC North.