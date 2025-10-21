In the wake of the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin, his former agent, Brian Murphy of Athletes First, released a statement on his former client.

Sharing his thoughts with the media and on social media, Murphy recapped his client's career before sharing the personal struggles the star rusher experienced behind the scenes.

“Privately, Doug battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life. Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run,” Murphy wrote.

Article Continues Below

“Following recent media reports about Doug’s untimely passing, the family wishes to clarify the circumstances. Doug’s parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor’s residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police. An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway. The family requests privacy as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.”

One of the most decorated running backs in Boise State history, with an early NFL career with the Buccaneers that remains among the best seasons in franchise history, Martin played his final snap of professional football in 2018 for the then-Oakland Raiders. Doug Martin passed away in police custody on October 19.