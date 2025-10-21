The world is still mourning the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star running back Doug Martin on Saturday. As questions arise about his passing, Oakland police have confirmed that Martin died in the custody of the police.

“Prior to his death, Martin was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland,” the Oakland Police Department said in a statement (h/t ESPN). “While responding officers were attempting to detain him, a brief struggle occurred. After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive.”

Medical attention was then given to Doug Martin, according to Oakland police, but the former Boise State Broncos star tailback later passed away at a hospital at the age of 36.

“Paramedics responded to the scene, provided medical aid, and transported Martin to a local hospital, where he later died.”

Considered as one of the greatest players ever to put on a Buccaneers uniform, Martin played his first six seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay. During his tenure with the team, he gathered a total of 4,633 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on 1,150 rushing attempts — fourth most all-time in Buccaneers franchise history.

He also had 1,091 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 130 receptions with the Buccaneers, who selected him 31st overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Article Continues Below

Martin spent what would be his final season in the NFL in 2018 with the then-Oakland Raiders, with whom he picked up 723 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 172 carries.

Overall in his career, Martin racked up 5,356 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on 1,322 rushing attempts in 84 games.

Before turning pro, Martin starred for Boise State, playing college football with the Broncos from 2007 to 2011. During his time at Boise State, he amassed 3,431 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns on 617 carries across 52 games. His final two seasons with the Broncos saw him rush for 2,559 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin,” the Buccaneers said in a statement on Sunday.

“He was a fan favorite during his time in Tampa Bay and was honored as one of the Top 50 Buccaneers of all time for his numerous achievements.”