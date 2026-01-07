We've got the Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Wild Card Round Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs begin this weekend, with the top 12 teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. Josh Allen and the Bills may be the sixth seed, but they may pose the greatest threat in the conference with their recent playoff experience. Meanwhile, Liam Coen and the Jaguars have been surprising everyone this year en route to a 13-4 record. But only one team can advance to the Divisional Round.

Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Jacksonville Jaguars will defeat the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round 22-20.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #6 BUF 7 3 3 7 20 #3 JAX 10 3 3 6 22

Jaguars kicker Cam Little deserves the game ball as he nailed five decisive field goals in the win. Trevor Lawrence managed to score touchdown early on. But for the rest of the game, Jacksonville's offense struggled to finish drives. Fortunately, they just happen to have a kicker who was able to get the job done. Out of his five field goals, two were of 50+ yards.

The Jaguars also won thanks to taking an early 10-0 lead. Beyond that moment, it was never a two-score game again, as the Bills always had a response for each scoring drive from Jacksonville. They also had no answer for RB James Cook III, who ran for two touchdowns on the day.

The second and third quarters was a field goal fest. In fact, the only other touchdown of the day didn't occur until halfway through the fourth quarter. Cook's second TD run put the Bills up by one point with 8:46 to go. That was their first and only lead of the day.

But that lead didn't last long, because Little converted another field goal roughly two minutes later. This still gave the Bills six minutes to win the game. But Josh Allen wasn't able to perform his Super Man act Once the Jaguars recovered the ball, they never let go as they drove down the field with relative ease.

With the win, the Jaguars advance to the divisional round. We'll see just how far Liam Coen can take this team in his first season.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

JAX – Brenton Strange 8 Yd pass from Trevor Lawrence (Cam Little kick), 9:37 (JAX 7-0)

JAX – Cam Little, 33 Yd FG, 4:00 (JAX 10-0)

BUF – James Cook III, 7 Yd run (Matt Prater kick), 0:39 (JAX 10-7)

Article Continues Below

Second Quarter:

BUF – Matt Prater, 34 Yd FG, 9:30 (Tied 10-10)

JAX – Cam Little, 43 Yd FG, 2:03 (JAX 13-10)

Third Quarter:

JAX – Cam Little, 35 Yd FG, 5:09 (JAX 16-10)

BUF – Matt Prater, 24 Yd FG, 1:14 (JAX 16-13)

Fourth Quarter:

JAX – Cam Little, 55 Yd FG, 12:54 (JAX 19-13)

BUF – James Cook III, 12 Yd run (Matt Prater kick), 8:46 (BUF 20-19)

JAX – Cam Little, 50 Yd FG, 6:03 (JAX 22-20)

Overall, that wraps up our Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card Round Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, Madden 26's Rosters are messed up, with multiple players in the wrong positions. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.