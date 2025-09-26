The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their top offensive weapons when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and the status of their starting quarterback is also in question.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that wide receiver Mike Evans has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while quarterback Baker Mayfield was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Evans sustained the injury during Tampa Bay’s 29-27 victory over the New York Jets in Week 3. He totaled 33 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season before exiting. Through three games, Evans has recorded 14 receptions for 140 yards. According to CBS Sports, the veteran wideout is expected to miss three to four weeks. His absence puts in jeopardy his pursuit of extending his streak of 1,000-yard seasons to 12. Last year, Evans managed 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games despite battling another hamstring issue.

Mayfield’s health also looms large entering Week 4. The quarterback threw for 233 yards on 19-of-29 passing with one touchdown against the Jets, posting a passer rating of 101.7. He added 44 rushing yards on four carries. Across three games this season, Mayfield has 615 passing yards with a 61.6% completion rate, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. His 99.5 passer rating and 72.6 QBR both mark career-best starts. On the ground, he has gained 116 yards on 12 carries, averaging 9.7 yards per attempt.

Buccaneers face Week 4 vs. Eagles with Mike Evans sidelined, Baker Mayfield questionable

Article Continues Below

The former No. 1 overall pick was limited in Thursday’s practice due to a biceps injury but returned to throwing during Friday’s session, according to team reporter Greg Auman. His availability will be closely monitored as the Buccaneers attempt to keep pace with the defending champions.

In addition to Evans and Mayfield, the Buccaneers’ injury report includes wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, both listed as questionable. Head coach Todd Bowles indicated that both players are trending toward being available against Philadelphia. Godwin has been recovering from an ankle injury suffered last season in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, while Wirfs has been sidelined since the offseason. His return would provide a significant boost to Tampa Bay’s offensive line.

The Buccaneers’ strong 3-0 start has been powered by efficient quarterback play and timely defensive stands, but losing Evans creates a significant challenge for the passing game. His absence will likely increase opportunities for Godwin if healthy, as well as young receivers tasked with filling the void.

Tampa Bay enters Week 4 tied with the Eagles at 3-0, setting up one of Sunday’s most anticipated matchups. Philadelphia, the reigning champion, also aims to extend its unbeaten start after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 28, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.