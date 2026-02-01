There's no doubt that the NFL has changed over the past few years, and it's always been about protecting the player in all three phases of the game. There have recently been talks that the league plans on changing the kickoff rules once again after injuries began to rise this past season.

Defensive players are not able to go all out like they used to, and it has affected the way some have played. Lavonte David from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently spoke about the rule changes since he's come into the league, and he wishes some things could be different.

“The game has changed big time on the field,” David said via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “It's a lot of rule changes. Everything is getting looked at from the booth. I wish that they allowed replay for unnecessary roughness to help us out a little bit. Every time I'm watching a game, and it's a hard hit, and a flag is being thrown, I'm like, ‘Come on, man. You guys are taking the fun out of football.'

“It's not malicious intent; it just so happened to be a big hit. Somebody got caught off guard, and the flag is being thrown. That can be a game-changing situation. Being a defensive player, that's tough.”

Article Continues Below

3× #Bucs All-Pro LB Lavonte David discusses the NFL’s rule changes and why the “No Fun League” has made life especially challenging for defensive players: pic.twitter.com/R7eYOHFYQE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 1, 2026

David then spoke about the taunting rule, and how him and his former teammate, Devin White used to talk a lot, but had to tone it down over the years.

“They said it's almost become the ‘No fun league,' but you still find ways to have fun with the game. I'll never not love the game of football, but it's just certain areas that I wish they can just ease up on,” David said.

David probably isn't the only defensive player who is having the same thoughts, but that doesn't mean the league will listen and change the rules.