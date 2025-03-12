In a shocking turn of events, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to keep Chris Godwin in NFL free agency. Not to mention, a pay cut for the Buccaneers to continue acquiring more assets this offseason.

Godwin revealed what made him agree to a deal, per NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

“I think you were spot on,” Godwin said on Tuesday. “It speaks to the level of commitment that they have. Not only in myself, but in the people that they draft. I think it's a step towards getting the opportunity to retire here. It's a big opportunity, not only for myself but for my family. We get to stay here where we've planted roots, and I get the opportunity to continue to work with some really great people. Which I am over the moon about.”

Godwin was limited to seven games in the 2024-25 campaign because of a dislocated left ankle. But the eight-year veteran was on pace to have one of the best seasons of his career, recording 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Chris Godwin's trust in the Buccaneers coach also fueled decision

Todd Bowles has been credited in the past as a true player's coach, and how this ultimately became a factor in Godwin's decision speaks volumes. After four consecutive NFC South titles, Godwin appreciates that there is no one player above the group.

“I think the biggest thing is just the guys that we have in this locker room,” Godwin said. “We have a ton of guys who are professionals. They come in, they work hard, they don't have a ton of ego about them. I think the biggest thing for us is that we want to win. We want the right guys here, and we want to win. We're about doing things the right way, and that's how we've been operating over the last four or five years.”

It was a simple choice for the 29-year-old wideout.