The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making sure to bring back their core group of the team from last season. Chris Godwin is one of those players, as he recently signed a three-year deal with the team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Chris Godwin back to Bucs 3 years 66M chance to make 24 deal done by tory dandy. 44M guaranteed at signing,” Rapoport wrote on Bluesky.

Rapoport noted that Godwin left $20 million on the table with his contract.

Godwin has been the No. 2 option at receiver for the Buccaneers since being with the franchise, but his year was cut short last season after suffering a season-ending injury. The hope is that Godwin makes a full recovery and is ready to go for the Buccaneers at the start of next season.

The Buccaneers did all they could to re-sign Godwin, and they know that he's an important part of the team. It's been a good day for the team aside from Godwin, as they agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal with guard Ben Bredeson, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

With Bredeson in the lineup, they went from the worst rushing team in 2023 to being the fourth-best in 2024 with 2,356 rushing yards. Bredeson had a run block rate of 70.5%, which was 19th among guards in the league with 1,000 or more offensive snaps.

The Buccaneers also signed Hasson Reddick, and they'll get a boost on their defensive line with his play. The team is definitely ready to make another playoff next season as they bring back their core group and add more pieces. Midway through last season it didn't look like they would make the playoffs, but they locked in and went on a run during the second part of the year.

It wouldn't be a surprise if they started the season as favorites to win the division once again.