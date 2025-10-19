Heading into Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, the 5-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers listed their top receivers, Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka, as questionable, but ESPN's Adam Schefter offered fans some encouraging news on Sunday.

“Despite both wide receivers being listed as questionable for Monday night’s game at Detroit, Mike Evans is likely to play and Emeka Egbuka has “a real chance to play” despite suffering a low-grade hamstring strain last Sunday, per sources. Bucs will not decide on Egbuka’s status until pre-game warmups,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Evans has not taken the field since Week 3 because of a hamstring strain. Despite missing three games, the 12-year NFL veteran appears close to a return. He participated in a full practice on Saturday, indicating a high likelihood of playing. The 32-year-old has chronicled 14 receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown in three games this season, averaging 10.0 yards per catch on 28 targets. The six-time Pro Bowler’s return would provide quarterback Baker Mayfield with a much-needed weapon to continue his MVP-caliber performance this season.

Meanwhile, rookie Emeka Egbuka, who has led the Buccaneers in receiving during Evans’ absence, remains a bright prospect for the matchup. The 23-year-old sustained a low-grade hamstring strain in the Week 6 win against the San Francisco 49ers and missed practice on Thursday and Friday. However, he participated in a limited session on Saturday.

Egbuka has already collected 27 receptions for 469 yards and five touchdowns across six games, averaging an impressive 17.4 yards per catch on 42 targets. His potential return, alongside Evans, would instantly restore Mayfield’s receiving corps to near full strength, which could be crucial against the 4-2 Lions on Monday Night Football.