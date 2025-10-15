The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions (4-2) in a marquee Week 7 Monday Night Football showdown. Both teams enter the contest with playoff aspirations and offenses capable of lighting up the scoreboard. For Tampa Bay, this game is an opportunity to solidify its grip atop the NFC standings after another impressive win over San Francisco. For Detroit, it’s a chance to reclaim its early-season swagger and prove it can hang with the conference’s elite.

NFC powers collide under the Monday night lights

The Buccaneers are coming off a dominant 30-19 victory over the 49ers. They were powered by another stellar showing from Baker Mayfield. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Tampa Bay’s defense was equally impressive. They racked up six sacks and two interceptions against one of the league’s most balanced offenses. Despite injuries to top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Mayfield’s command of the offense has elevated the team to the NFC’s best record. The Buccaneers also boast one of the league’s stingiest run defenses. They have allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards and fifth-lowest yards per carry through six weeks.

Meanwhile, Detroit returns home following a 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Their offense sputtered after averaging nearly 35 points per game during a 4-1 start. Quarterback Jared Goff continues to perform efficiently. The Lions’ defense, though, remains a concern. They’ve struggled to generate turnovers and stop elite passing attacks. That's a problem that could be exacerbated against a confident Mayfield and a creative Tampa Bay offense. This matchup could easily serve as a playoff preview. Both teams will vye to establish themselves as legitimate NFC contenders.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Buccaneers and the Lions in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

Baker Mayfield’s elite efficiency continues

The Buccaneers’ success this season starts and often ends with Mayfield. In Week 6, he posted a 139.0 passer rating despite missing three of his top receivers for much of the game. Mayfield now has five multi-touchdown games in six starts. He just continues to thrive in pressure situations.

Against Detroit, expect more fireworks. The Lions’ secondary has been exploited by top quarterbacks this season. Mayfield’s pinpoint passing could cause similar problems. Even if Evans and Godwin remain limited, Mayfield’s growing chemistry with Emeka Egbuka gives him another reliable weapon. We predict that Mayfield will throw for 300+ yards, three touchdowns, and complete nearly 90 percent of his passes. He will delivering another masterclass in efficiency.

Rachaad White finds the end zone again

Running back Rachaad White continues to make the most of his expanded role. Filling in for the injured Bucky Irving, White has scored in back-to-back games. Against the 49ers, he logged 17 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, while adding 21 yards through the air. Yes, his efficiency per carry remains modest. That said, his vision and red-zone instincts have been invaluable.

Expect White to remain heavily involved against Detroit. The Lions’ defensive front is physical, but they’ve been inconsistent against shifty runners. Offensive coordinator Dave Canales has shown a willingness to lean on White in short-yardage situations. This could open up play-action opportunities for Mayfield. We have White scoring again, giving Tampa Bay a balanced offensive attack and helping them control the tempo.

Lions’ ground game rebounds early

Despite the loss to Kansas City, Detroit’s backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery remains a key weapon. Expect the Lions to commit to the run early. They should use it to establish rhythm and slow down Tampa Bay’s aggressive pass rush. The Buccaneers rank near the top of the league in rushing defense. However, Detroit’s offensive line is one of the NFL’s best.

The Lions’ rushing attack will grind out over 120 yards combined in the first half. They should control the clock and limit Mayfield’s possessions. That early success will allow Jared Goff to use play-action effectively. He should target Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams downfield. Sustaining that production over four quarters, though, will be the real challenge against Tampa Bay’s disciplined defense.

Jared Goff struggles to crack 200 passing yards

Sure, Goff has been steady throughout the season. However, Tampa Bay’s defense is built to disrupt his rhythm. The Buccaneers’ pass rush thrives on collapsing the pocket and forcing quick decisions. That’s bad news for a quarterback who has struggled when pressured this season.

In last week’s loss to Kansas City, Goff threw for just 203 yards and two touchdowns. He relied heavily on short throws to neutralize the rush. Expect a similar script on Monday night. Goff, though, will have even less success against a defense that excels at taking away the middle of the field. He might finish near 200 passing yards, but most of that will come on checkdowns as the Bucs’ defense limits big plays.

Lightning-fast finish with Tampa Bay stealing a thriller

If one thing has defined the Buccaneers’ 2025 season, it’s their knack for late-game heroics. Mayfield has engineered multiple fourth-quarter scoring drives. Now, there’s every reason to believe he’ll do it again under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. Detroit’s defense will struggle to make a final stand.

Expect a back-and-forth fourth quarter with multiple lead changes before Tampa Bay delivers one final punch. We can easily imagine a game-winning touchdown drive or clutch field goal in the final minute. The Bucs’ defense then seals it with a stop, cementing yet another gritty, resilient victory, 31-28.

Final thoughts

This matchup is everything an NFC fan could hope for. We have two heavyweight teams, elite quarterbacks, and postseason implications. Of course, when the dust settles, expect Baker Mayfield to once again prove why the Buccaneers are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Tampa Bay’s balance, discipline, and quarterback composure will make the difference on Monday night.