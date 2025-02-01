After former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen took the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job, a decision has been made on who will replace him. The Buccaneers have promoted Josh Grizzard who served as the pass game coordinator last season as he'll now replace Coen, garnering the attention of former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Before Tampa Bay, Grizzard was with the Miami Dolphins for seven seasons which overlapped with Fitzpatrick's time with the team as he took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts on the recent promotion. Fitzpatrick quoted a post that read that Grizzard would attend Yale, which the signal-caller made fun of since he went to Harvard, where the two schools are rivals.

“I was with Grizz in Miami for two years and knew he would get this chance at some point in the near future,” Fitzpatrick wrote on X. “Despite his questionable decision making when selecting a college, I am really happy and excited for him and the Bucs.”

That original post that Fitzpatrick commented on was from Greg Auman who said that Grizzard was on the Yale football team where he was a varsity backup for one season and then became a student assistant later.

“New Bucs OC Josh Grizzard was on the football team at Yale from 2008-11, had one year listed as a varsity backup, and became a student assistant his final year on campus. Listed at 6-3, 196 pounds,” Auman wrote on the social media website.

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles on the promotion of Josh Grizzard

As the Buccaneers head into the offseason, they look to keep the same consistency on offense led by quarterback Baker Mayfield who will not work with an eighth different offensive coordinator in his career. If there is someone confident in Grizzard, it's head coach Todd Bowles who called the coach “instrumental” to their team last season via Tampa Bay's website.

“Josh is bright and innovative and was instrumental in our game planning and play design over the last year,” Bowles said Friday. “After interviewing several outstanding candidates throughout this process, it ultimately became clear that our best option was here in our building. We had a lot of success offensively last season and during our conversations, Grizz provided some great ideas on how we can build on that. His familiarity with our offense, our players, and the staff will ensure the continuity that is crucial for sustained success.”

In terms of what to expect from the Buccaneers offense under Grizzard, it shouldn't lose a step with a new coach as Grizzard works with every position on the offensive side of the ball according to the Pewter Report.

“I move around a good amount,” Grizzard said during the spring. “I’ve been in the receiver room. I have been in the quarterback room the last couple of weeks. I do have the history of coaching the receivers, so it might be on the field where we’re helping with drills and things like that. Even with the tight ends or could be the backs, as well. But it does allow me to move around to different spots.”

At any rate, Tampa Bay finished last season with a 10-7 record, which won them the NFC South division, though they were eliminated in the first round by the Washington Commanders.