It's been a crazy 72 hours for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they've landed their next head coach, Liam Coen. Signs were pointing to Coen returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become one of the highest-paid offensive coordinators, but it seems like after more consideration, he decided to join the Jaguars.

Jaguars' owner Shad Khan recently released a statement regarding Coen's signing and his excitement about leading the team.

“To repeat my message earlier this week, I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville,” Khan said in the statement. “I also believe in being judged by actions, not words. That’s why I took swift and decisive action this week to hire Liam Coen as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. I am pumped that Liam is accepting the challenge and opportunity to build the winner that Jaguars fans and partners fully deserve. I know our players feel the same.”

The next order of business for Coen is to build a staff, find out what they're going to do in the draft and sign players in free agency who they think can help the team.

Liam Coen agrees to be Jaguars' next head coach

Liam Coen verbally agreed to return to the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator, but things changed after he had a phone call with head coach Todd Bowles, according to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer.

“During the 5 p.m. hour [Thursday], Coen called Bowles and told him he was still dealing with his personal matter. He also told him that things had materially changed in Jacksonville, and that he was going to travel there to explore the opening,” Breer said. “Within an hour of that phone call, a Bucs staffer got tipped off by someone in the Jaguars’ facility that Coen was already in the building.”

From there, it seemed like a done deal that Coen would be the Jaguars' next head coach, and now the Buccaneers will have to find who their new offensive coordinator will be.