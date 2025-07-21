Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders manning the drive-thru of a restaurant chain sounds like the plot of a terrible movie that will never get made.

But that is exactly what a lucky fan experienced in Tampa Bay. Perhaps knowing that Sanders was in the building for a promotional event, he went to the drive-thru wearing the safety's No. 28 Buccaneers jersey.

The 25-year-old Sanders is always down for a good time, and he got totally hyped upon seeing it. The thrilled fan asked him to sign it, and the former Colorado standout happily obliged. Apparently, it was also memorable for him.

“This is the first Bucs jersey I ever signed,” said Sanders in the video posted by Bleacher Report on X. “Appreciate you, man.”

Fans showed love to Sanders, who gave away 250 free meals, for his genuine reaction.

“Love seeing players connect with young fans. These kids remember these moments forever. I still recall meeting my hero at 8,” said @JaydeHerrick_.

“You love to see it,” echoed @stakit_live.

“Why would anyone dislike Shilo?” asked @9dot99.

“Shilo is so wholesome, man,” wrote @TWSN___.

“Ngl, this is a cool-ass moment for him. That's dope,” commented @The_HtownHusker.

“This is awesome! I couldn’t imagine signing an NFL jersey for the first time!” added @eray555.

Sanders went undrafted in April despite a strong college career, which also saw him play at South Carolina and Jackson State. Later that month, the Buccaneers signed him to a three-year deal worth $2.9 million.

It remains unclear if he will make it to the final roster of the Buccaneers. Luckily for the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, he has ample time to prove himself during training camp. Plus, knowing his competitive nature, he won't chicken out.

Tampa Bay finished with a 10-7 record last season and lost to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.