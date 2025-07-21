Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders manning the drive-thru of a restaurant chain sounds like the plot of a terrible movie that will never get made.

But that is exactly what a lucky fan experienced in Tampa Bay. Perhaps knowing that Sanders was in the building for a promotional event, he went to the drive-thru wearing the safety's No. 28 Buccaneers jersey.

The 25-year-old Sanders is always down for a good time, and he got totally hyped upon seeing it. The thrilled fan asked him to sign it, and the former Colorado standout happily obliged. Apparently, it was also memorable for him.

“This is the first Bucs jersey I ever signed,” said Sanders in the video posted by Bleacher Report on X. “Appreciate you, man.”

Rub 11 secret herbs and spices on that wholesome moment.

Fans showed love to Sanders, who gave away 250 free meals, for his genuine reaction.

“Love seeing players connect with young fans. These kids remember these moments forever. I still recall meeting my hero at 8,” said @JaydeHerrick_.

“You love to see it,” echoed @stakit_live.

Article Continues Below

“Why would anyone dislike Shilo?” asked @9dot99.

“Shilo is so wholesome, man,” wrote @TWSN___.

“Ngl, this is a cool-ass moment for him. That's dope,” commented @The_HtownHusker.

“This is awesome! I couldn’t imagine signing an NFL jersey for the first time!” added @eray555.

Sanders went undrafted in April despite a strong college career, which also saw him play at South Carolina and Jackson State. Later that month, the Buccaneers signed him to a three-year deal worth $2.9 million.

It remains unclear if he will make it to the final roster of the Buccaneers. Luckily for the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, he has ample time to prove himself during training camp. Plus, knowing his competitive nature, he won't chicken out.

Tampa Bay finished with a 10-7 record last season and lost to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

More Buccaneers News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium.
Baker Mayfield gets incredible label from Buccaneers legend Ronde BarberMike Gianakos ·
Mystery player in the middle, 😖 emojis around him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo in the background
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ player under most pressure entering 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gives a press conference after mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Buccaneers unveil 1976 throwback uniforms with epic videoRexwell Villas ·
10 greatest Buccaneers teams of all time
10 greatest Tampa Bay Buccaneers teams of all timeRB Hayek ·
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield won’t have All-Pro LT to start seasonMalik Brown ·
Bucky Irving in the middle, Two mystery players around him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo in the background
2 sneaky Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade candidates entering 2025 training campEnzo Flojo ·