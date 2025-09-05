The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons. On Friday, the team reportedly agreed to a contract extension with cornerback Zyon McCollum, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Buccaneers and starting CB Zyon McCollum reached agreement today on a three-year, $48 million extension that includes $35.4 million guaranteed, per his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. McCollum is now under contract through the 2028 season,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McCollum, 26, is set to enter his fourth season in the NFL. He has spent each year so far with Tampa Bay — something that likely won't change anytime soon as a result of the contract extension. McCollum has continued to improve throughout his time in the league.

In 2024, he recorded the first interceptions of his career — finishing the season with two. His 17 passes defended, 82 combined tackles, 55 solo tackles and 17 assists on tackles were all career-highs as well. The Buccaneers clearly value his contributions on the defensive side of the football.

Tampa Bay will be an interesting team to follow throughout the upcoming campaign. The Buccaneers finished in first place in the NFC South with a 10-7 record last year. If the team's defense can step up in 2025 and make an impact, perhaps Tampa Bay can make a deeper postseason run.

Zyon McCollum will certainly play a significant role in the Buccaneers' potential defensive success. He is ready to help Tampa Bay once again.

For now, the Buccaneers will prepare to play the Falcons in Week 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 PM EST in what projects to be a competitive affair between the NFC South rivals.