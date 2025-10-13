Tez Johnson rose to impact performer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — establishing new weaponry for Baker Mayfield. The 2025 NFL Draft find grabbed a 45-yard touchdown in the 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers, then heard “MVP” chants.

But Johnson admitted he thought Bucs fans were showering him with the chants. Until he found out they were for his quarterback.

“When I score, and I hear MVP chants, I'm thinking they're talking about me,” Johnson said to reporters after the win. “I was like I ain’t do nothing this year.”

The former Oregon Ducks star joined Kameron Johnson in scoring receiving touchdowns against the 49ers. Mayfield even shared a unique comment directed at Johnson.

Comment Baker Mayfield made toward Tez Johnson after Buccaneers win

Mayfield isn't just in awe of Johnson's speed underneath, but also his backflips.

Granted, the QB reminded reporters that Johnson has a weight advantage when it comes to those electric end zone celebrations.

“I mean, if I weighed 142 pounds, I’d probably be able to fly too — but I haven’t weighed that since sixth grade,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield needed to operate without one of his top wideouts in Emeka Egbuka. The Ohio State standout and first rounder left with a hamstring injury and never returned.

The QB1 still executed some highlight reel moments without Egbuka. Mayfield dazzled on one scramble before unleashing a bomb the next play.

He finished 17-of-23 passing for 256 yards and tossed the two touchdowns. Tampa also improved to 5-1 overall — currently handing the Bucs the NFC's best record and the lead in the south division.