The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through it with injury woes. Especially in the wide receiver room, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin ruled out for the Week 6 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers. The injuries continue to pile up, as Emeka Egbuka experienced an injury of his own.

During the game against the 49ers, the soon-to-be 23-year-old wideout suffered a hamstring injury, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. After initially being ruled doubtful, the Buccaneers announced he would not return to the contest.

“Egbuka has now been ruled out.”

The rookie wide receiver ended his day with just two receptions for 24 yards. His status moving forward will likely be up in the air in the coming days. Especially considering hamstring injuries can linger.

Through six games played so far, Emeka Egbuka has flashed major potential as a top target for quarterback Baker Mayfield. So far this season, the former first-round pick has recorded 27 receptions, 469 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

With injuries piling up for the Buccaneers, Mayfield has managed to still play well and keep the offense humming. On Sunday, tight end Cade Otten served as the favorite pass option, while Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, and Kameron Johnson have all recorded at least one catch. Running back Rachaad White also reeled in three catches of his own, with teammate Bucky Irving dealing with an injury.

Due to Mayfield's adaptability, the 30-year-old quarterback might just be an MVP candidate this season. Especially considering how well he's playing without some of his top targets.