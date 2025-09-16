With their backs against the wall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield decided to don his cape and save the team.

With just a little over two minutes left in the game against the Houston Texans on Monday, Mayfield engineered an 11-play, 80-yard drive that led to the game-winning touchdown by Rachaad White. The Buccaneers escaped by the skin of their teeth, 20-19, to notch back-to-back come-from-behind victories.

They are now looking for their first 3-0 start since 2005.

Achieving it looks highly possible for Tampa Bay, with Mayfield at the forefront and proving to be a steely player at crunch time.

Former NFL defensive end JJ Watt took to X to laud the 30-year-old Mayfield for another gutsy performance in the fourth quarter.

“Baker has no flinch. What a drive,” wrote Watt, who starred for the Texans from 2011 to 2020.

Mayfield got real with his initial reaction after surviving Houston. He went 25-of-38 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 33 yards, with 31 coming in the final period.

“We expected a hard-fought battle, but it’s nice to be on this side of it this time,” said the two-time Pro Bowler in a report from the Associated Press.

It's not the first time that Watt has expressed his admiration for Mayfield. Last season, he pointed out that the Buccaneers star has continued to play at a high level despite the revolving door of coaches in his career.

“Eight head coaches in six years for Baker Mayfield is crazy. Extremely difficult for anyone to be successful with that kind of turnover/inconsistency in leadership, scheme, and coaching philosophies,” posted Watt, who now works as an analyst for CBS Sports, on X.

The Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons in nail-biting fashion in Week 1, 23-20. Mayfield connected with rookie Emeke Egbuka for the go-ahead touchdown with only 59 seconds left.

Tampa Bay will host the New York Jets in Week 3.