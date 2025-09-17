The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the year without one of their most reliable weapons. Wide receiver Chris Godwin has been sidelined since ankle surgery, and the team initially targeted a Week 5 return for him.

That timeline gave Tampa Bay a chance to manage his recovery carefully while leaning on Mike Evans and a group of younger receivers in the early weeks of the season.

Still, optimism is building around Chris Godwin’s injury status. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the veteran wideout has made encouraging progress in practices, though a Week 3 comeback against the New York Jets may be overly ambitious.

Fowler noted that Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles is viewed internally as a far more realistic return date. Godwin himself has been ramping up activity, but the Buccaneers are reluctant to rush him back, given his importance to the offense long term. For now, Tampa Bay will continue to rely on Evans, Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson, and Sterling Shepard until their Pro Bowl receiver is fully cleared.

Chris Godwin's injury is felt most in short and intermediate routes, where his reliability has long been a safety net for quarterbacks. While Baker Mayfield has spread the ball effectively through the first two games, having Godwin back would give the Buccaneers a more complete receiving corps.

The team started strong at 2-0, but their passing attack could reach another level with Godwin's return to action. The Jets matchup is tempting for fans eager to see him, but the coaching staff's approach suggests patience.

Tampa Bay's broader outlook remains bright despite the injury list. Offensive tackles Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke are still recovering, and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has been ruled out for the year.

Yet, even with those setbacks, the Buccaneers look like a team capable of making a deep playoff run. Once Godwin and rookie Jalen McMillan return, Tampa Bay could field one of the league's most dangerous groups of pass-catchers.

With a defense anchored by Vita Vea and Haason Reddick, and a quarterback in Mayfield who has looked sharp since arriving in Tampa, the Bucs have already proven they can withstand adversity. At full strength, they'll be even more dangerous.