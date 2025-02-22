Free agent quarterback Jameis Winston might be the funniest athlete alive. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick told a story about the transition from him to Tom Brady as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' signal-caller in 2020, via Barstool Sports' Will Compton.

“I'm going into the Bucs' facility in the middle of COVID, training my butt off, knowing that the world is shut down. But I see signs of TB12 being built in the middle of COVID,” Winston said. “I said, ‘Now how in the h*ll are they able to build a TB12 in the middle of COVID?'”

Winston was coming off of a 2019 campaign in which he led the league with 5,109 passing yards, but also 30 interceptions. Despite the gunslinger's aggression, Tampa Bay decided it was time to part ways in favor of the GOAT.

“And nothing is announced yet, but I'm going to the facility still and I'm like ‘Man, I'm gonna get a chance to work with Tom Brady. Oh my goodness, this is gonna be amazing,'” Winston continued. “And then ‘Breaking news! Tom Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.' And I'm just like ‘I knew that TB12…don't nothing happen by coincidence.'”

“I'm sitting there getting my life…I'm going through it with my dad, I just broke an NFL record with 33 touchdowns, 30 interceptions,” he continued. “Like ain't nobody will ever break that ever. They're just not confident enough.”

The NFL is a cold business, but the progression from a quarterback thinking they'll get trained by Brady to getting replaced by him is the kind of brutal twist that belongs in a movie script. Although the Florida State alum is entertaining and loveable, it's hard to argue with the Bucs' decision-making, as Brady won them their second Super Bowl title in 2020. Winston, on the other hand, never led them to the playoffs in five seasons.

As for now, the 31-year-old is looking for a new home after spending 2024 with the Cleveland Browns. Winston admitted that he'd like the New York Giants to sign him, via NJ Advance Media's Ryan Novozinsky.

“Would I really sign with the Giants? Absolutely!” the former Heisman Trophy winner said. “I want to keep playing and do what I do best.”

Regardless of whether or not he signs with Big Blue, Winston will certainly find a new job this offseason. The former Pro Bowler still has juice left, as he tossed 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 12 games last season.

More importantly, though, Winston's new team will get one of the NFL's most fun personalities.