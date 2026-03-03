The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering a crucial offseason marked by a sense of urgency after losing the NFC South title in 2025. Head coach Todd Bowles is reflecting on his veteran core, and he recently stated that he is hoping for the return of franchise icon Mike Evans.

Since 2015, Evans has solidified his legendary status in Tampa, but he now has the opportunity to explore his value in free agency.

As the offense awaits Evans' decision, the defense is on the lookout for a transformational player like Ohio State prospect Sonny Styles. Styles is a hybrid defender who is expected to be a standout at the NFL Combine.

He has a rare athletic profile, weighing over 240 pounds while maintaining the range and fluidity of a safety. By combining his safety-like coverage instincts with the impact of an off-ball linebacker, Styles embodies the new-age defensive speed and effectiveness that the Buccaneers desperately need to reclaim their division.

The following results from a PFF mock simulation provide a blueprint for the Buccaneers to regain their NFC South dominance through a strategic youth movement.

Round 1, Pick 15: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

With the 15th overall selection, the Buccaneers secure a high-level technician in Avieon Terrell to address a secondary that requires more consistency in man-to-man situations. My evaluation of Terrell suggests that he is one of the most polished cornerbacks in this draft class, mirroring the path of his older brother while displaying a unique competitive edge at the catch point.

He exhibits exceptional hip fluidity and a patient backpedal, which allows him to stay in sync with the quickest receivers in the league. Despite a frame that some scouts might consider lean, Terrell plays aggressively and possesses a high football IQ that enables him to anticipate route breaks.

In the NFC South, where explosive passing attacks are common, landing a cornerback with Terrell’s vision and recovery speed is a significant victory. He is a day-one starter who brings a professional attitude to the meeting room and a fearless approach on the field.

Round 2, Pick 46: ED R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

In the second round, Tampa Bay selects dynamic pass rusher R Mason Thomas to inject much-needed speed into their outside rotation. Thomas is a natural disruptor with one of the fastest first steps in this draft class, allowing him to immediately challenge offensive tackles.

My analysis of his tape from Oklahoma reveals a player who knows how to leverage his low center of gravity to slip under larger blockers. He possesses an elite ability to bend around the corner and flatten his route to the quarterback, showing a relentless motor that often results in high-effort sacks.

While he continues to build his strength for the professional level, his current arsenal of hand-swipe moves and speed-to-power conversions makes him a dangerous situational asset.

Under Todd Bowles’ guidance, Thomas could thrive in a system designed to create one-on-one opportunities for explosive edge players.

Round 3, Pick 77: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

To further strengthen the middle of the defense, the Buccaneers select Jacob Rodriguez, a high-character linebacker known for his knack for finding the football. Rodriguez exemplifies a blue-collar defender, having led the Big 12 in forced fumbles while serving as the emotional leader of the Texas Tech defense.

My assessment indicates that he has a rare instinct for the game as he quickly diagnoses blocking schemes and has a talent for slipping through gaps to disrupt plays in the backfield.

Rodriguez is a strong tackler who rarely misses once he engages a ball carrier. He will provide the Buccaneers with a reliable “green dot” candidate for the future and a player who can immediately enhance their special teams units.

Round 4, Pick 116: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

The secondary overhaul continues in the fourth round with the selection of Julian Neal, a long-limbed cornerback who fits the physical profile modern NFL defenses crave. Standing at 6 feet 1 inch with impressive arm length, Neal is built to frustrate receivers at the line of scrimmage in press-man coverage.

Neal highlights his massive wingspan and strong jam, which he uses effectively to disrupt offensive timing, and while he is still refining his transition speed when turning to run deep, his baseline athleticism and size make him a difficult target to throw over in the red zone.

He is a willing and physical participant in run support, showing no hesitation to come downhill and engage in traffic.

Round 5, Pick 153: G Kobe Baynes, Kansas

Shifting focus to the offensive line, the Buccaneers select Kobe Baynes to provide power and stability to the interior. Baynes is a massive individual who uses an 81-inch wingspan to lock down defenders and create significant movement in the run game.

Baynes is the reasonable “gap-scheme” blocker who excels when asked to pull or climb to the second level. He plays with controlled aggression and possesses a sturdy anchor that makes him difficult to move in pass protection. While he may not be the most agile lineman in space, his ability to identify stunts and twists demonstrates a level of football intelligence.

Round 6, Pick 194: CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington

In the sixth round, Tampa Bay takes a calculated risk by selecting Ephesians Prysock, a cornerback with rare height and a large catch radius. At 6 feet 4 inches, Prysock is an anomaly at the position, offering a size typically reserved for small forwards or wide receivers.

My assessment of his game is that he is a unique schematic weapon who can neutralize tall targets or serve as a dominant force in Cover 2 schemes. He has shown growth in his discipline and footwork, and while he still faces challenges against smaller, quicker receivers, his physical presence on the outside is undeniable.

In a division where contested catches are common, Prysock provides a specialized skill set that can help protect the end zone and eliminate high-point opportunities for opposing offenses.

Round 7, Pick 229: DI Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

With their final pick, the Buccaneers secure Rayshaun Benny, a disciplined and powerful defensive interior lineman from Michigan. Benny is the quintessential unselfish player who focuses on gap integrity and absorbing double teams to free up his linebackers.

My take on him is that he is a reliable early-down defender who brings a championship pedigree to the locker room. He possesses a strong lower body and a heavy-handed punch that allows him to reset the line of scrimmage.

While he may not excel as a vertical pass rusher, his ability to stop the run and maintain his assignment is vital for any team looking to build a stout defensive rotation.

He is a high-effort player who will compete for a spot in the defensive rotation and contribute to the physical identity of the front seven.